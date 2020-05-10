Share This Article:

The historic Belmont Park is staying afloat through the pandemic thanks to a drive-thru eatery the company recently unveiled.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Steven Thomas, general manager for Belmont Park, said this is the second time in Belmont Park’s 95-year history that it has had to temporarily close its doors. The beachside amusement park, which opened in 1925, closed in 1976 before it was reopened in 1988.

Thomas said 650 employees have been affected by the stay-at-home order that temporarily closed the popular park. In the meantime, customers can enjoy a drive-thru eater.

“We want to serve the community and be a place for San Diegans and tourists to come and enjoy on of San Diego’s most iconic beach seaside attractions and historical landmarks,” Thomas said. “We started a pop-up drive thru on Saturday and Sundays and it has been very successful for the local community serving.”

The drive-thru, which is located in the east parking lot near the historic Giant Dipper, offers $1 tacos, $3 beers and $10 margaritas.

Despite the temporary closure, Thomas said the company is trying to keep San Diego’s spirit alive by still being active in the community. Belmont Park is doing that by being active on social media and offering giveaways that can be redeemed when the park reopens.

“It is another way that we can continue to help the community,” Thomas said. “We are committed to serving our local community. While we remain temporarily closed, less the weekend drive thru, at this time, we can’t wait to see everyone again soon. Our heart is with San Diego, and we want to take this opportunity to give back to our loyal guests and neighbors.”

For more information about Belmont Park, follow it on Instagram or Facebook at @belmontparksd.

Belmont Park Stays Afloat With Drive-Thru Eatery was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: