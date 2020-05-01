Old Town to Host Free, Virtual Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Share This Article:

One of San Diego’s most-attended events will go virtual this year as a result of the stay-at-home order.

Old Town’s annual Cinco de Mayo celebration will be hosted online from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., featuring live music, salsa classes and food and drink demonstrations, organizers announced this week.

“The San Diego community has been excited year after year for Fiesta Cinco de Mayo,” said Sunny Lee, who is with the Historic Old Town Committee. “It is exciting to put on a virtual event like this for the first time in Old Town. Even though we can’t be together physically, it’s important to know that we can still be together virtually and in spirit. Old Town looks forward to continuing traditions of bringing culture and entertainment to San Diego, however we can deliver”

Headlining the virtual fiesta and ending the night will be world-famous guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas. Praised as “The Soul of the Spanish Guitar,” Sáinz has appeared on some of the world’s most prominent stages such as Carnegie Hall in New York, the Philharmonie in Berlin and the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.

Organizers are also encouraging the public to support the local restaurants by picking up takeout from one of the many popular Old Town eateries, including Café Coyote, Rockin’ Baja Lobster & Tahona Bar.

The event will be streamed through the committee’s Facebook, YouTube and website at cincodemayooldtown.com/virtual-fiesta.

