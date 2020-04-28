San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Tuesday, April 28

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28.

• There have been 3,141 cases and 113 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Monday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 43,464 cases and 1,755 deaths as of Monday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,003,328 cases and 57,266 deaths as of Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• A deployed Navy destroyer experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus will dock in San Diego, where military personnel will treat sailors and disinfect the Everett, WA-based ship.

• Fewer than half of Americans plan to go to sports events, concerts, movies and amusement parks when they reopen to the public until there is a proven coronavirus vaccine, according to a new poll.

• The vibrant San Diego theater community has come together to plan for a coordinated reopening once the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

• A community clinic conducting COVID-19 testing at its health centers across San Diego County received $10,000 in donations for personal protective equipment.

• The Gary & Mary West Senior Dental Center will distribute 5,000 oral hygiene kits to vulnerable seniors sheltering at home in San Diego County.

• From May 4 to June 30, the San Diego County Bar Association will be offering free estate planning services to first responders and healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

• At-risk elderly in El Cajon will receive over $62,500 in groceries and essential items as a result of a donation from the LA Chargers, a funding initiative from City of El Cajon and partnership with Rock Church, ElderHelp of San Diego and Leave It To Us, a nationwide movement of college volunteers shopping on behalf of homebound seniors.

• San Diego pollster John Nienstedt writes that the pandemic may lead to generational strife because the older generation doesn’t believe it’s seriously threatened, while the younger generation is worried about inheriting a bankrupt future.

