S.D. Clinic Offering COVID-19 Testing Receives $10,000 Donation for PPE

A community clinic conducting COVID-19 testing at its health centers across San Diego County received $10,000 in donations for personal protective equipment, clinic officials announced Tuesday.

Family Health Centers of San Diego received a $5,000 cash donation and $5,000 worth of N95 respirators, masks, protective coverall suits, goggles, hand sanitizer and more from the San Diego-based American Chinese Culture and Education Foundation.

The clinic said the donation came at a much-needed time, with testing efforts beginning Monday and ending Friday at its Chula Vista location.

The clinic will be rotating its testing sites on a weekly basis.

Starting next Monday, testing will begin at the Diamond Neighborhoods Family Health Center, then the El Cajon Family Health Center starting May 11, and the Logan Heights Family Health Center starting May 18.

Testing is available for Family Health Center patients over the age of 18, with no appointment required, but the clinic said the number of available daily tests is limited.

“This much-needed donation of PPE comes at a time when we are ramping up our testing efforts, which started yesterday at Chula Vista Family Health Center,” said Fran Butler-Cohen, Family Health Centers of San Diego CEO. “The American Chinese Culture and Education Foundation has helped keep our medical professionals safe in communities across the county. We are extremely grateful for their extraordinary philanthropy during this health care crisis.”

Family Health Centers of San Diego serves more than 210,000 county residents through nearly 1 million visits on an annual basis, officials said. The clinic also recently conducted COVID-19 testing on the homeless currently sheltered at the San Diego Convention Center.

–City News Service

