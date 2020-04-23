San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Thursday, April 23

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.

• There have been 2,491 cases and 96 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Wednesday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 35,396 cases and 1,354 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 856,209 cases and 47,272 deaths as of Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• Communities in the South Bay and central San Diego have been hit the hardest by unemployment and nearly 300,000 San Diego County residents have lost jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The Navy reported Thursday that 100% of the San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt’s crewmembers have been tested for COVID-19, with 840 positive cases among the carrier’s crew.

• Sharp HealthCare announced that pilots in more than two dozen planes will take to the skies on Friday to show their gratitude to health care workers around San Diego County.

• Columnist Dan Walters points out that coronavirus is taking an uneven toll, with California’s cases well before New York levels, but Los Angeles a hotspot within the Golden State.

• Columnist Nathan M. Greenfield writes that social distancing and washing hands may be effective against the virus, but clash with the frontier ethos of manhood embraced by many American men.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

