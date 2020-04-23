Over 25 Pilots to Perform ‘Flybys’ at Various Sharp Hospitals on Friday

Share This Article:

Sharp HealthCare announced Thursday that pilots in more than two dozen planes will take to the skies on Friday to show their gratitude to health care workers around San Diego County.

The aircraft will perform “flybys” over various hospitals, including Sharp Memorial, Sharp Coronado, Sharp Chula Vista and Sharp Grossmont.

The group of pilots will fly in formation, tow “thank you” banners, make smoke patterns and perform stunts, according to Sharp HealthCare.

The “flyby” event organizer, Phil Kendro, is a pilot, veteran and husband of a nurse who works at Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The tentative schedule for Friday is:

— 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Sharp Memorial Hospital (west side of hospital);

— 10:25 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. at Sharp Coronado Hospital (over the bay by the Coronado Bay Bridge);

— 10:30 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. at Sharp Chula Vista Hospital (south side of hospital); and

— 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Sharp Grossmont Hospital (west side of hospital).

–-City News Service

