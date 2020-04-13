San Diego Law Firm Offers Free Services to First Responders

Share This Article:

A San Diego law firm announced this month it will offer free health care directives and powers of attorney to first responders amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected people around the world.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Jeff and Justin Isaac, the father and son team behind the Lawyer in Blue Jeans Group, made their announcement after receiving an influx in inquiries from worried people who wanted to set up an estate plan or change their finances.

“I think people are a little scared and feeling uncertain,” Justin Isaac said. “When these feelings come about, usually our first reaction is to make sure we are looking after ourselves and our loved ones.”

Although it’s a good idea to think about changes you want to make, Issac urged the public to avoid making any hasty decisions.

“At this moment, it is important to get a good idea of the plan you want to execute,” Isaac said. “It is probably not a good idea to start adding your kids on the title for your house or bank accounts, but to start thinking about what you would like to happen if you were to pass away.”

With the rise in inquiries from the public, Isaac said he and his father want to do their part in the fight against the pandemic by offering free services to first responders.

“We do know a lot of first responders and have been amazed by the selfless and brave actions in caring for San Diegans day in and day out,” Isaac said. “Every family should have a plan, no matter how large or small their estate is.”

The Lawyer in Blue Jeans Group will prepare, for each interested first-responder and their spouse, an Advance Health Care Directive and Durable Power of Attorney for Finances. The documents will be prepared securely online and at no cost. Once the documents are completed by the Lawyer in Blue Jeans Group, the first responder will need to execute the documents in front of a notary.

“This is our way of giving back to help our heroes protect themselves, their family and estate,” Isaac said. “Everyone knows someone who has the virus. If a person’s estate is not properly protected and the unthinkable happens, the results can be legally detrimental and very expensive, leaving their estate at risk. Unfortunately, we can’t change the trajectory of the current circumstances, but we can reduce the legal anxiety that our heroes on the front line might be facing and allow them to focus on themselves and their families.”

For more information, go to go to www.LawyerinBlueJeans.com or call 619-683-2545. Interested first-responders will need to take a photo of their badge/ID when applications are filed.

San Diego Law Firm Offers Free Services to First Responders was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: