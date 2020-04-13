Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10:50 a.m. on Monday, April 13.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

• There have been 1,804 cases and 45 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 21,794 cases and 651 deaths as of Sunday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 560,891 cases and 22,861 deaths as of Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• A sailor died of coronavirus-related complications after contracting the disease while aboard the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, the Navy announced.

• Four weeks after San Diego County schools ramped up free food distribution during the coronavirus pandemic, some districts report they’re still falling short of reaching all children who relied on the meals when classes were in session.

• San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer directed all city-operated buildings and facilities to fly flags at half-staff to pay tribute to people who have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Monday, April 13 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: