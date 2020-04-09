San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Thursday, April 9

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 9.

• There have been 1,628 and 40 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 16,957 cases and 442 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there were 432,496 cases and 15,774 deaths as of late Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• San Diego County health officials reported 98 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths, and ordered more essential workers to wear face masks.

• Scripps Health launched the fastest available point-of-care test for detecting the coronavirus at its five hospital campuses in San Diego County. The system from Abbott can deliver a positive result in as little as five minutes and a negative result in 13 minutes.

• More than 50 Asian Pacific Islander organizations in San Diego County released a joint statement denouncing xenophobia, racism and acts of violence toward Asian and Pacific Islander communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

• A crew member aboard the San Diego-based hospital ship USNS Mercy is to be transferred to an isolation facility on shore after testing positive for COVID- 19 on Wednesday.

• California State Assemblymember Todd Gloria (D-San Diego) will host a telephone town hall with San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten on distance learning. This comes as the San Diego Unified School District this week moved to a distance learning model as school campuses remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The San Diego Rotary Club pledged an additional $30,000 to support Neighborhood House Association’s efforts to provide meals to seniors, homeless, low income and mentally ill individuals during the Coronavirus lockdown period.

• Oceanside’s Left Coast Extracts announced that the company has donated 3,000 N95 masks to the city’s first responders, including paramedics, firefighters, hospital staff and police officers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• A San Diegan recounts her experience in helping both a small business and a busy hospital staff but buying and delivering pizzas from Nonno’s Ristorante Italiano in La Mesa to nurses at Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

• The lockdown is especially difficult for people recovering from substance abuse. It’s essential they continue to connect even in the absence of regular in-person community meetings.

