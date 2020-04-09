Opinion: Virus Lockdown Especially Hard on People Struggling with Substance Abuse

By Jeremiah Gardner

Share This Article:

We are living in challenging and daunting times. That’s clear. What’s not so obvious are the additional struggles the coronavirus poses for people like me, who are in recovery from addiction to alcohol and other drugs, also known as substance use disorders. Many of us in recovery depend upon regularly attending Twelve Step or other peer-support meetings, yet many of those gatherings already have been or will be canceled in an effort to thwart the spread of COVID-19.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Addiction is an illness of isolation and the antidote is community. A recent study from a Stanford School of Medicine researcher and his colleagues affirmed the value of Alcoholics Anonymous and other Twelve Step meetings, noting fellowship is the most effective way to maintain sobriety.

So what happens when people cannot attend meetings in-person? Some of us get “restless, irritable and discontent,” to quote a popular passage from recovery literature. Amid the unknowns of the current crisis, such feelings are only exacerbated, and many crave relief from the anxiety.

There are many online resources for people who no longer can or do not want to attend recovery meetings in person. Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous both offer online meetings. Podcasts and blogs offer valuable information. Even recovery-specific movies can provide helpful inspiration.

It has been amazing to see the recovery community step up and establish a bevy of online recovery meetings to help people across the nation who have been told to isolate but who need to connect with each other. At our organization, we have almost 30 meetings a week at our peer-run online community TheDailyPledge.org. We have also made available for free four of our most popular mobile recovery apps and accelerated the launch of RecoveryGo, a major expansion of our virtual recovery services.

It’s essential that people in recovery continue to connect even in the absence of regular in-person community meetings. Physical distancing — yes. Social distancing — no. Not for us. Isolation can breed feelings of anxiety, and we have enough of that already. Even a simple phone call or text to a peer can be helpful.

If you have friends or family members in recovery, consider reaching out to them to let them know they’re not alone—that none of us are alone. We are in this together.

Jeremiah Gardner is the director of communications and public affairs at the nonprofit Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, which operates the Betty Ford Center in San Diego and other locations and virtual services nationwide.

Opinion: Virus Lockdown Especially Hard on People Struggling with Substance Abuse was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: