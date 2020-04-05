San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Sunday, April 5

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 10:05 a.m. on Sunday.

• There have been 1,209 cases of coronavirus disease and 19 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Saturday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 12,026 confirmed cases and 276 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

• Palomar Medical Center in Escondido will host a 250-bed federal medical station in preparation for a rapid increase in COVID-19 patients.

• The coronavirus pandemic is affecting all ages in San Diego County and appearing in every part of the county as cases and testing increase in this analysis of the latest data.

• The popular Encinitas Bro-Am surf and music festival hosted by rock band Switchfoot was canceled as the new coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world.

• San Diego County officials are urging residents to take an online pledge to stay home and save lives and then share their pledge on social media.

