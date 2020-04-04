Switchfoot’s Bro-Am Festival Canceled Amid Outbreak

Share This Article:

The popular Encinitas Bro-Am surf and music festival hosted by rock band Switchfoot was canceled Friday as the new coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world.

The event, which has taken place at Moonlight Beach for the last 15 years, typically attracts thousands of people and serves as a fundraiser for nonprofit organizations. The event is hosted by the Grammy Award-winning band that hails from San Diego.

In a letter to the public, organizers of the event said they made their decision with “a heavy heart.”

“With a heavy heart, we’ve made the difficult but necessary decision not to host the in-person BRO-AM events this June,” the letter stated. “The heart of BRO-AM is to support those in need and in the midst of this global pandemic, staying home is the best way to do that.”

Although the popular summer event is canceled, organizers encouraged the public to continue to help noteworthy causes.

“While we can’t physically be together for our annual community hug this summer, we can still keep the heart of BRO-AM beating by helping kids in immediate need — this is why we exist!” the letter said.

Organizers said they’d donate $5,000 to Feeding San Diego and encouraged fans to also donate. The donations will also be matched up to $1 million, the letter said.

“The BRO-AM community has supported this incredible organization for many years, and they need our support now more than ever,” read the letter.

The cancellation of the event comes as people around the world are encouraged to stay at home in order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, which causes the deadly COVID-19 disease.

The news of the cancellation was met with sadness from some fans.

“These are sad days,” wrote one fan on Facebook. “I pray that everyone stays safe. God bless for all the wonderful work you guys do. And keep on making beautiful music.”

“A sad, but also a smart decision,” another person wrote.”So fortunate that I was able to experience the Bro-Am the last two years of us living here!”

“First time in 16 years I won’t be at Bro-Am,” wrote another fan. “An oil spill could not keep us down but a global pandemic did it. Summer will not feel complete. But let’s still make this a great fundraiser for those in need!”

For more information about the Bro-Am festival, go to broam.org.

