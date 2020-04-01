Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:55 a.m. on Wednesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

• There have been 603 cases of coronavirus disease and nine deaths among San Diego County residents as of late Monday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 6,932 cases and 150 deaths as of Monday afternoon.

• The San Diego Convention Center opened its doors to the city’s homeless in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

• The governor of Guam announced the island territory will provide vacant hotel rooms to house crew from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who do not have coronavirus.

• A San Diego-based biotech Cue Health was awarded a $13 million federal contract to fund the development of a coronavirus diagnostic test that can provide results in under 25 minutes.

• SeaWorld San Diego may be closed to tourists, but the park’s rescue team is still at work, returning five California sea lions, one northern elephant seal and three shorebirds to the wild after several weeks of rehabilitation.

• A Stanford University professor does the math to show that the value of the lives saved by California’s stay-at-home policy is greater than the potential economic cost.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Wednesday, April 1 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: