San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, March 28

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

• There have been 417 cases of coronavirus disease and five deaths among San Diego County residents as of late Friday afternoon. A sixth involving a San Diego resident who died in Riverside County is expected to be confirmed on Saturday.

• Across California there have been 3,801 cases and 78 deaths as of 3:55 p.m. Friday.

• California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued dire warnings that the nation’s second-largest city is headed for the same surge in COVID-19 cases as New York City after a 26% increase in California deaths in one day.

• The San Diego City Attorney’s Office has petitioned an appellate court to reinstate its injunction against grocery delivery company Instacart, which the city alleged misclassified its employees as independent contractors, and now places Instacart‘s workforce at greater risk because of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Rev. Shane Harris shares his current conditions in the second Times of San Diego interview on how prominent San Diegans are navigating the COVID-19 crisis.

• Amid coastal city limits to control crowds and coronavirus, San Diegans in small numbers are escaping to the snow-dusted Laguna Mountains.

• A crew member of the Disney Wonder cruise ship that had earlier discharged passengers tested positive of COVID-19 and was hospitalized.

• One piece of good news is that gas prices have dropped to the lowest level since the end of 2017.

