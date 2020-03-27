San Diegans Head for the Hills, Seeking Respite from Virus, Restrictions

By Ken Stone

No beaches. No parks. No problem.

Amid coastal city limits to control crowds and coronavirus, San Diegans in small numbers escaped to the Laguna Mountains on Friday.

Paul Buss and daughter Olivia of Mission Beach brought three UC Santa Barbara students from Sweden who are staying with them. The young women posed with nonsocial-distancing snowmen on a wide expanse off Sunrise Highway.

“Our home is right on the beach and we can’t even stand on it,” he said at 5,000 feet.

Jeremy Raymond Noriega, 23, of Campo snowboarded off a rocky outcropping with Matt Payne, 25, of Rancho San Diego. Noriega said he usually surfs off La Jolla Shores.

Three UC Santa Barbara students staying with a Mission Beach family added their own touches to a Laguna Mountains snowman. Photo by Ken Stone UC Santa Barbara students originally from Sweden don’t mind high 30s to low 40s temps. Photo by Chris Stone San Diego County families brought out their sleds to slide down hillsides with several inches of snow. Photo by Chris Stone A San Diego family with four children enjoy taking to the snowy slopes rather than remain at home. Photo by Chris Stone Ridley, a Australian Cattle dog-Labrador mix, was comfortable in the snow. Photo by Chris Stone A San Diego family delighted in social distancing from others in the snowy Laguna Mountains. Photo by Chris Stone Matt Payne of Rancho San Diego got some air with his snowboard at a Sunrise Highway rock jump. Photo by Chris Stone Cameron Rollin of Jamul sleds in the Lagunas, saying he was tired of being inside. Photo by Chris Stone Dogs seemed to enjoy the snow as much as humans in the Laguna Mountains after a cold storm dropped several inches of snow. Photo by Chris Stone Ice clung to pine needles after a storm dropped several inches of snow in the Laguna Mountains. Photo by Chris Stone Marceys Aguirre of El Cajon makes a mini snowman on her first visit to snow. Photo by Chris Stone Dogs seemed to have as much fun playing in light snow as their human companions. Photo by Chris Stone A visitor abandoned a medical mask to play in several inches of snow. Photo by Chris Stone Snow plows are lined up on a Sunrise Highway turnout after several inches accumulated in the Laguna Mountains. Photo by Chris Stone Light traffic found beautiful vistas on Sunrise Highway in the Cleveland National Forest. Photo by Ken Stone

Mike, who declined to share his last name, brought his four kids between the ages of 7 and 14, along with a 12-year-old Labrador-Australian cattle dog mix named Ridley — who rolled in the snow with delight.

He said they’ve been stuck in the house “through the whole quarantine.” They mostly enjoy hiking and indoor rock climbing.

The Aguirres of El Cajon brought their almost-2-year-old daughter, Marceys, who built a miniature snowman.

It was her first time in the snow, Dad said in 40-degree weather.

Cameron Rollin, 19, of Jamul and four friends fashioned a mini-jump from stray logs and packed snow to launch their circular sleds. Their flying saucers landed safely — chased by two dogs they brought with them.

Almost all of the several dozen people seen Friday afternoon stayed in their household groups — not violating social distance practices down the hill.

The snow was receding Friday, and wasn’t expected to offer much fun Saturday.

Scattered showers were expected early Saturday with patchy fog. But temperatures in the Cleveland National Forest were expected to rise, with highs of 46 to 52 degrees.

“Little or no snow accumulation,” said willyweather.com.

