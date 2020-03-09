Jacob Arnell, ID’d as Freeway Fatality, Played on 2016 USD Football Title Team

By Ken Stone

The 26-year-old man killed over the weekend when the SUV he was driving crashed off a freeway onramp near Mission Bay was identified as Jacob Arnell of La Mesa.

Arnell was a football star at Rancho Bernardo High School, Santa Barbara City College and the University of San Diego, where in 2016 his Toreros won the Pioneer Football League title.

Arnell was traveling at high speed shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday when he lost control of the white Cadillac Escalade, according to the California Highway Patrol.

He was trying to enter northbound Interstate 5 from Sea World Drive when the vehicle veered off the roadway, went down an embankment, overturned and smashed into a tree, said CHP public-affairs Officer Salvador Castro.

Arnell, the sole occupant of the SUV, died at the scene, Castro said.

As a wide receiver at USD, Arnell helped the Toreros to a 10-2 record in 2016, losing to North Dakota State in the second round of Football Championship Subdivision play.

He ranked No. 2 nationally in kickoff returns among FCS players, formerly Division 1-AA.

At Rancho Bernardo, Arnell earned 1st Team All-Palomar Conference honors his senior year after making 82 receptions for 800+ yards and seven touchdowns. At Santa Barbara City College, he was 1st Team All-American in the Pacific Conference.

Arnell had a twin brother, Zach, who also played football with him.

A GoFundMe page reported that he was engaged to be married and had an adopted son and new baby daughter.

— City News Service contributed to this report.

