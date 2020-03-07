Share This Article:

A man was killed Saturday when an SUV overturned and crashed into a tree on the Sea World Drive on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5, the California Highway Patrol said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The accident happened about 9 a.m. when a white Cadillac Escalade luxury SUV, traveling at a high rate of speed according to one witness, overturned and hit a tree on the right shoulder of the Sea World Drive on-ramp, according to CHP Officer Salvador Castro.

Units from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were also on the scene, near the Tecolote Canyon Natural Park and Nature Center.

The CHP had no immediate information on the identity of the victim. Castro said nobody else was in the SUV at the time of the crash.

Traffic on Sea World Drive and northbound I-5 was reported to be slowing. The CHP will investigate the cause of the accident.

Updated at 11:30 a.m. March 7, 2020

–City News Service

Man Dies When SUV Hits Tree On Sea World Drive was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: