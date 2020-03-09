Share This Article:

The Poway Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary announced this month it will host its 17th annual Tabletops and Tea fundraiser at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, raised more than $200,000 last year for the local hospital.

“Last year we raised nearly $210,000 at this event for the Rady Heart Institute,”Deborah Oliver, chair of the Poway Unit, said. “Not only is this a great opportunity to give back and support the hospital, but also an excuse to enjoy delicious food at one of Southern California’s most beautiful resorts.”

This year’s theme for the fundraiser is Celebrate San Diego and will feature tables depicting areas of American’s Finest City. The afternoon luncheon will provide numerous fundraising opportunities, including a silent and live auction, opportunity tables, take a chance bags, and fund-an-item, according to a press release.

All net proceeds raised at the event will benefit the Division of Endocrinology/Diabetes at Rady Children’s Hospital, which cares for more than 1,400 children and adolescents across the region with diabetes.

“The money raised will help the division to maintain a robust clinical trials program to bring new medications to patients, expand education and support groups for both patients and their families, and pilot targeted interventions to ensure that at-risk children can manage their disease effectively and improve their long-term health as they transition into adult health care systems,” Oliver said.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to tabletopsandtea.org.

Del Mar Fundraiser Announced for Rady Children’s Hospital was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: