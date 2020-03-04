Share This Article:

The city of San Diego’s Sutherland Reservoir will reopen for boating, fishing, hiking and picnicking three days each week beginning on Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The reservoir, located 45 miles northeast of San Diego, will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from sunrise to sunset, and on the Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day holidays. It’s closed the third Friday of each month.

The recreation area has barbecues, picnic tables and restrooms. Dogs are allowed on leaches.

Water activities including boating, canoeing, kayaking, sailboarding and float tubing are allowed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Construction of Sutherland Dam began in 1927, but it was not completed until 1954. The reservoir is operated and maintained by San Diego’s Public Utilities Department, and is part of the city’s drinking water system.

The reservoir is normally closed to the public from October through February.

San Diego’s Sutherland Reservoir in Ramona Reopening to Public on Friday was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: