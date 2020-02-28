Multiple SR-905/I-805 Connector Closures Saturday 

Share This Article:

Maintenance crews will close three connectors at State Route 905 (SR-905) and Interstate 805 (I-805) Saturday for electrical and striping maintenance, according to Caltrans.

The westbound SR-905 connector to southbound I-805 will be closed from 3-6 a.m. Motorists will be detoured to northbound I-805, exit at Palm Avenue and turn left to southbound I-805.

The southbound and northbound I-805 connectors to eastbound SR-905 will be closed from 3-7 a.m. Signs will be posted directing motorists onto westbound SR-905, exit at Picador Boulevard/Smythe Avenue and turn left to eastbound SR-905.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

