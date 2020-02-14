MTS Increasing Trolley Service Saturday for Monster Jam

Share This Article:

The Metropolitan Transit System is increasing trolley service Saturday to accommodate large crowds going to Petco Park for Monster Jam, a motor sporting event, according to a spokeswoman.

With some Monster Jam activities beginning as early as 2:30 p.m. and the show anticipated to end at 9:30 p.m., heavy traffic can be expected throughout the day, Grecia Figueroa said.

In a news release, she added that attendees “are encouraged to forget about traffic and parking jams, and just enjoy Monster Jam by taking the trolley to the ballpark.”

Trains on all three lines will depart all stations every 15 minutes before and after the event, according to MTS.

Final trains departing downtown from the 12th and Imperial Transit Center are:

-Sycuan Green Line (to Santee): 10:21 p.m.

-Sycuan Green Line (to SDSU): 11:36 p.m.

-UC San Diego Blue Line (to San Ysidro): 12 a.m.

-Orange Line (to Arnele Ave.): 11:56 p.m.

Passengers riding the Sycuan Green Line to the Pit Party should exit at the 12th and Imperial Transit Center, while those heading directly to Petco Park can exit at the Gaslamp Quarter Station. Riders using the Orange or UC San Diego Blue Line should exit at 12th and Imperial Transit Center for the Pit Party and the ballpark.

Recommended parking locations for trolley to both events are:

-SDCCU Stadium, 5,000 free spots (Sycuan Green Line)

-Old Town Transit Center, 412 free spots (Sycuan Green Line)

-Palm Avenue Station, 499 free spots (UC San Diego Blue Line)

-Spring Street Station, 324 free spots (Orange Line)

More information on the MTS trolley system or other methods public transportation can be found at www.sdmts.com.

–City News Service

