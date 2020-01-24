San Diego Weekend Guide: Jan. 24-26 – Tees and Tet

Share This Article:

The biggest stars in golf have begun their work in La Jolla for the weekend. Meanwhile, for the New Year’s (still!) inclined, there’s another chance to celebrate the turn of the Lunar calendar. Also, enjoy the last shot to indulge in San Diego Restaurant Week until the fall.

Tiger Woods may not be in top form anymore, but his star power remains. He’s among the PGA Tour’s finest competing at the Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines Golf Course through Sunday. What’s at stake for Woods and other top golfers like Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth? A cool $7.5 million purse, that’s what. Single day tickets remain available for $60.

The Old Globe revives Jitney, a play by August Wilson that depicts five friends who drive unlicensed taxis and find their livelihoods threatened by possible development. The Los Angeles Times hailed the show, performed up north last year, as “a revelatory revival.” It’s heading into the second weekend of its San Diego run and continues through Feb. 23. Friday and Saturday shows start at 8 p.m., while weekend matinees begin at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

The free San Diego Tet Festival, put on by the Vietnamese American Youth Alliance, opens at 5 p.m. Friday at Mira Mesa Community Park. The event, which includes a Miss Vietnam pageant, a carnival and music and dance performances, continues through Sunday.

Calling all film buffs – the Ken Cinema in Kensington hosts “A Week of Film Classics” from Friday through Jan. 30. The films change daily, but weekend screenings include Je T’aime Moi Non Plus, by Serge Gainsbourg, The Incredible Shrinking Man, The Thin Man and Sunset Boulevard.

On the other hand, some films beg to be remembered because they’re so bad they’re good. And that’s why we had the spoof Mystery Science Theater 3000, which brings its “Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour!” to the Balboa Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The long-running television show, complete with robots Tom Servo, Crow T. Robot and Gypsy, recently enjoyed new life on Netflix. Remaining tickets begin at $65.

San Diego Restaurant Week ends Sunday, but keep an eye on the website. Often a decent cross-section of participants extend their deals beyond the event’s official conclusion. It pays to be an eagle-eyed foodie.

