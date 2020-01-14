First Restaurant Week of 2020 Offers ‘Have It Your Way’ Option

Share This Article:

Foodies can explore nearly 200 restaurants throughout San Diego County next week, sampling from special prix-fixe menus, or creating a customized meal.

The 16th semi-annual San Diego Restaurant Week begins Sunday, Jan. 19, and continues through Sunday, Jan. 26.

Restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person, and two-course prix-fixe lunch menus for $10, $15 or $20 per person.

But you can also experience “Restaurant Week Your Way” with personalized menu options. Choose your combination of entrée, appetizer, drink and dessert to create a one-of-a-kind Restaurant Week experience.

Participating restaurants are located throughout the county, from Imperial Beach in the south to Oceanside in the north, and from La Jolla in the west to Lemon Grove in the east.

The popular event, which attracts nearly 150,000 diners over a week, is sponsored by the California Restaurant Association to encourage local residents to sample the growing variety of restaurants in the San Diego region.

No tickets or coupons are needed, but it’s best to make reservations at the restaurants you want to try.

