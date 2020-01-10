San Diego Weekend Guide: Jan. 10-12 – Dinos and Discoveries

Share This Article:

It’s a weekend of discovery if you’re so inclined. How about seeing the latest before everyone else catches on, whether it’s theater, sports or music? Perfect way to start a new year, no?

Got a dinosaur-crazed young ‘un in the house? Jurassic Quest opens at 3 p.m. Friday and continues through the weekend at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Regular admission starts at $24 to view exhibits with walking (!) dinosaurs, fossil digs, life-like baby dinosaurs, and even rides on animatronic dinosaurs.

If your interests run more to the anthropocene than the mesozoic, enjoy the Winter Festival at Poway Community Park. Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday and continuing at 3:30 Saturday, the event features enough snow to build a snowman and sled down a hill, and skating on a synthetic rink too. Use the Poway City Hall parking lot, 13325 Civic Center Drive, or the Boys and Girls Club parking lot, 12988 Bowron Road, to catch shuttles to the park.

The Powers New Voices Festival, at the Old Globe through Sunday, offers readings of new works for the stage. Highlights include Nothing Gold Can Stay, billed as “a love story for the opioid era,” the Globe-commissioned Age of Innocence, based on the classic Edith Wharton novel, and Shutter Sisters, about two women living parallel lives. Tickets are free, but those who are interested must call to reserve them at (619) 234-5623 or wait on the standby line. Shows take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Comedy Central star Jim Jefferies performs as part of his “Oblivious” tour at the Balboa Theatre at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday. Tickets to see the current “Stand-up of the Year,” also at work on an NBC pilot, start at $49, but are limited.

Play ball! Wait, it’s not even the Super Bowl yet. Nope, but if you want to get ahead of Spring Training head to Petco Park Saturday. The free FanFest, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., includes Q&A’s and autograph sessions with players expected to make the 2020 team. Fans also can play catch in the outfield or lob a few in the visitors’ bullpen. Fans must claim the free tickets online, though.

The community around Valencia Park Elementary gets out ahead of MLK Day 2020 at 11 a.m. Saturday with a parade to honor the civil rights giant. It starts at the school and proceeds east to the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center on Skyline Drive. A free festival follows.

Ocean Beach is the site for the Springboard Festival, a boot camp of sorts for aspiring popular musicians. Saturday, though, from 2 p.m. to midnight, music fans can hit Winstons, the Holding Company, the Harp, and OB Brewery for the Band & Brew Crawl to see the talents at work. Will they make it in the biz? Tickets start at $20 so you can be the judge.

