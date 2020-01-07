Disney on Ice Brings ‘Coco,’ ‘Frozen’ to San Diego

Share This Article:

The popular Disney on Ice this month will bring performances from the hit movies “Coco” and “Frozen.”

The show, titled “Mickey’s Search Party,” will deliver an exciting ice-skating production as the audience explores their favorite Disney movies. Aside from “Coco” and “Frozen,” guests can also expect stories from “Moana,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Toy Story.”

“Mickey’s Search Party” will take place from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26 at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Tickets start at just $15. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.DisneyOnIce.com.

