San Diego Ranked Best U.S. City for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions

Americans make a lot of New Year’s resolutions, and most fail to stick to them, but San Diegans are the best overall at keeping their resolutions.

A study released Monday by the personal finance website WalletHub ranked San Diego as the best city in the United States for keeping New Year’s resolutions.

San Diego ranked first in keeping health-related resolutions and second on relationship resolutions, but not so well on keeping financial resolutions. Scottsdale, AZ, came in second, followed by San Francisco, Seattle and San Jose.

WalletHub ranked the 182 cities on five key metrics: health resolutions, financial resolutions, school & work resolutions, bad-habit resolutions and relationship resolutions.

According to the study, resolution failure rates can be as high as 80 percent and 92 percent nationwide.

“But before you blame yourself entirely for your previous lack of success, consider this: Your location may be setting you up for failure,” WalletHub said.

