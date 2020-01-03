San Diego Weekend Guide: Jan. 3-5 – Motors and Musicals

Share This Article:

It’s the first weekend of 2020 – not just a brand new year, but a brand new decade too. To suit the occasion in San Diego, you have classic cars to peruse, a classic country star come to visit and a recent musical that has inspired such a devoted following it may be on its way to becoming a classic.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The San Diego International Auto Show continues through Sunday for those who want to see the latest and greatest releases before they hit the road. Aside from models from 30-plus car makers, visitors can enjoy the “exotics vault,” filled with Lamborghinis, Bentleys and more, or the custom Low-Rider Exhibition. Children 12 and under get in free with a paying adult for Family Day Sunday. Doors open at 10 a.m. and adult admission costs $15.

Dear Evan Hansen, the winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including “Best Musical,” continues at the Civic Theatre through Jan. 12. The story of an anxiety-ridden teen who tells a well-intentioned lie that takes on a life of its own, has garnered a devoted following. It’s set to be adapted to the big screen soon. This weekend includes five shows – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Tickets in the balcony start at $67, with an online lottery available for $25 admission.

Country music superstar Willie Nelson plays the Balboa Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The tour, billed as “Willie Nelson & Family,” is sold out, so watch the secondary market to snag a seat.

There’s a certain big film out right now that “Star Brews,” at the San Diego Air and Space Museum, may remind you of. May the froth be with you? Perhaps, in the Darth Lair of Ciders and at the Rebel’s Beer Base. The fest features photo ops with multiple iconic characters along with the sips. Tickets cost $45 for the festival, at 7 p.m. Friday.

If New Year’s Eve was just a warm-up, hit up the San Diego Bachata Expo Friday through Sunday. The expo includes workshops in the dance, which originated in the Dominican Republic, shows and social dancing until 6 a.m. – yes, A.M. Entry for one night at the expo, at the Crowne Plaza in Mission Valley starts at $25, with full festival passes available too.

– Staff reports

San Diego Weekend Guide: Jan. 3-5 – Motors and Musicals was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: