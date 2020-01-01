Ford’s New Electric Mustang to Star at San Diego International Auto Show

Share This Article:

The San Diego International Auto Show opens Wednesday with sports cars, electric vehicles and luxury brands taking over half-a-million feet of space in the downtown convention center.

It’s an annual showcase for people researching their next car. Highlights include Ford’s new all-electric Mustang, the Mach-E, and the latest Corvette Stingray, but over 30 manufacturers from Alfa Romeo to Toyota are exhibiting vehicles.

“The industry is evolving rapidly and it’s exciting to see the changes taking place in what we drive, how we drive and, in some cases, how we’re driven,” said Kevin Leap, the show’s director. “The show is the most accurate reflection of the industry, and simply the best place for consumers to become informed about features, safety advances, technology, and connectivity aspects of new vehicles.”

Leap said the annual show has become a holiday entertainment destination with numerous test driving opportunities, including the popular Camp Jeep off-road experience.

“We work very hard year-round to make this a fun family event,” added Leap. “The cars are definitely the stars, but we also have a number of features and activities for all ages.”

Electric vehicle day is on Thursday, with San Diego Gas & Electric sponsoring test drives, and Sunday is family day, with numerous activities for children while parents examine the cars.

The show is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, the final day. Tickets are $15 for adults, with discounts for seniors, military and children.

