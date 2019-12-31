San Diego Forecast: Warmer, Windier Weather Leading into New Year

Share This Article:

Warmer and windier is on tap for the San Diego area leading into the new year, with no rain on the horizon, according to the National Weather Service.

“It will be windy in the mountains, which will die down as we move into the evening,” said NWS forecaster Casey Oswant. “As we head into tomorrow, it will be a relatively clear day with a warming trend with highs in the mid- to upper 60s along the coast and inland valleys, in the 50s in the mountains and the upper 60s in the deserts.”

Oswant said lows for Tuesday evening along the coast and inland valleys will be in the mid-40s, with surf building heading into New Year’s Day.

“We will see some high surf in the 8- to 10-foot range,” she said. “Surf will be down to about 4 to 6 feet by the weekend.”

The NWS reminded beachgoers and surfers that in La Jolla Cove and La Jolla Shores, runoff from recent rains has caused bacteria levels in offshore waters to exceed healthy standards.

A high wind advisory was issued for Interstate 8 from Alpine to Crestwood in eastern San Diego County near the Imperial County line, where wind gusts from 50 to 65 mph are expected. NWS also issued an wind advisory for the inland valleys, with winds of 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 40 to 50 mph, are in the forecast.

Since Oct. 1, Oswant said 6.75 inches of rain has fallen throughout the county, far exceeding the seasonal average. Annual rainfall in the region averages 10.34 inches.

–City News Service

