Missing Oceanside Man, 62, Found ‘Safe and Sound,’ Police Say

A 62-year-old man reported missing was found “safe and sound” Thursday, the Oceanside Police Department reported.
Paul Mikkelsen had last been seen at 3 a.m. at an Oceanside home he was visiting, police said.
Police did not disclose when or where he was found or the circumstances behind his disappearance.
Updated at 9:28 p.m. Dec. 26, 2019
— City News Service
