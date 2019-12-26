Missing Oceanside Man, 62, Found ‘Safe and Sound,’ Police Say

Share This Article:

A 62-year-old man reported missing was found “safe and sound” Thursday, the Oceanside Police Department reported.

Paul Mikkelsen had last been seen at 3 a.m. at an Oceanside home he was visiting, police said.

Police did not disclose when or where he was found or the circumstances behind his disappearance.

Updated at 9:28 p.m. Dec. 26, 2019

— City News Service

