Interstate 8 Closed in Mountains for Four Hours Due to Heavy Snowfall

Interstate 8 was closed over the San Diego mountains for nearly four hours on Thursday after heavy snowfall from the second Pacific Storm in a week.

Caltrans announced the closure around 8 a.m. and reported all lanes open in both directions at 11:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego said up to 12 inches of snow fell in the mountains and both rain and snow would continue into Friday morning.

“A major winter storm will continue to affect the region through Friday morning,” the National Weather Service said. “For the remainder of today and Friday, the greatest impacts will be on travel due to snow in the mountains and high desert.”

Another Pacific storm is expected to hit the region on Sunday night and continue into New Year’s day.

