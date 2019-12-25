Christmas is Over—Here’s Where to Recycle Your Tree in San Diego

Share This Article:

The city’s 46th annual Christmas tree recycling program will begin Thursday, with 17 drop-off locations located throughout the San Diego area.

“We encourage residents to bring their clean, undecorated Christmas trees to any of our 17 drop-off locations within the city,” said Gene Matter, interim director of the Environmental Services Department.

“Recycling these trees helps us reduce the amount of waste going into the Miramar Landfill, and helps the city meet its sustainability goals by converting the trees into high- quality mulch and compost that city residents can pick up for free at the Miramar Greenery,” he said.

The drop-off locations are:

Carmel Valley Recreation Center, 3777 Townsgate Drive, lower parking lot

Encanto, Cielo Drive at Woodman Street

Golden Hill Recreation Center, 2600 Golf Course Drive

La Jolla, Kate Sessions Memorial Park, corner of Mt. Soledad Road and Loring Street

The Greenery at the Miramar Landfill, 5180 Convoy St.

Logan Heights, Memorial Recreation Center, 2902 Marcy Ave.

Mission Bay, Seaworld Drive at Pacific Highway

Mountain View, Ocean View Boulevard at 40th Street (north side)

Oak Park, Chollas Lake, 6350 College Grove Drive, in Gloria’s Mesa parking lot

Ocean Beach, Robb Field Recreation Center, 2525 Bacon St.

Otay Mesa/Nestor, Montgomery Waller Community Park, lower parking lot on the southeast corner of Palm Avenue and Beyer Boulevard

Rancho Bernardo Recreation Center, 18448 W. Bernardo Drive

Rancho Penasquitos, Canyonside Recreation Center, 12350 Black Mountain Road

San Diego State University, Parking Lot 17C off of Alvarado Road

Scripps Ranch Recreation Center, 11454 Blue Cypress Drive

Tierrasanta, De Portola Middle School, 11010 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

University City, Swanson Pool, 3585 Governor Drive

Both green and flocked trees are accepted. All tree stands, bags, netting, lights, ornaments, tinsel and other decorations must be removed. No artificial trees will be accepted.

Residents are warned not to illegally leave any other items at the drop-off locations.

The recycling program, which is for city residents only, will run until Jan. 23.

— City News Service

