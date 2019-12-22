Pacific Storm to Bring Heavy Rain to San Diego on Monday Morning

Share This Article:

A storm heading to Southern California could bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to San Diego County starting after midnight Sunday, but probably won’t hit the city of San Diego until daybreak Monday.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego said Sunday evening’s storm is the first of two Pacific storms that will hit Southern California during the week. A colder cell arriving Christmas night and lasting through Thursday will see temperatures plummeting and rain levels increasing.

“Most substantial rain and mountain snow will occur tonight through Monday with another round Christmas night through Thursday,” the weather service said.

The forecast calls for rainfall in the .5- to 1-inch range. Localized urban flooding is possible, but the risk of flash flood is low.

Snow levels will be at 5,500 to 6,000 feet Sunday night and Monday, falling to 5,000 feet early Tuesday. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is forecast between 5,000 and 6,000 feet, and 8 to 12 inches above 7,000 feet.

Precipitation will come to an end Friday with dry weather likely next weekend, forecasters said. However, another Pacific storm could arrive by New Year’s Eve.

— City News Service

