San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 20-22 – Candles and Cookies

Share This Article:

Everybody needs to take a breather during the holidays. You’re probably busy this weekend shopping, hitting the last parties, getting ready to travel or welcome loved ones to town. Hey – stop. Breathe in the piney scent of Christmas trees and gaze at the twinkling lights. Don’t miss Christmas – or Hanukkah!

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

You can find celebrations of both this weekend, on stage, screen and the sand in Coronado. First, Lamb’s Players Theatre hosts Lamb’s Festival of Christmas through Dec. 29. The long-time Coronado tradition depicts a live broadcast of a Christmas variety show that takes a turn as a blizzard shuts down New York City. Tickets start at $38.

The Winter Wonderland event continues at 5 p.m. Friday on the garden patio at the famed Hotel del Coronado, complete with an ice princess, a la Frozen, cookie decorating and a place to write letters to you-know-who. At 7 p.m. Saturday, the beachfront hotel features “Holiday Movies at the Beach,” with the Jim Carrey version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The film screens at 7 p.m. and admission costs $20.

Finally, on Sunday, Chabad of Coronado hosts a Hanukkah-Menorah Lighting at the Del at 5 p.m. The ceremonies continue for the eight days of the holiday, through Dec. 29.

The Hotel Del isn’t the only place hosting a menorah lighting or a holiday film this weekend.

Liberty Station marks Hanukkah at 5 p.m. Sunday as well, between the Lot and the Rady Children’s Ice Rink. As for films, the Rooftop Cinema Club offers the timeless classic It’s a Wonderful Life at the Manchester Grand Hyatt on the bayfront at 9 p.m. Saturday.

But if you prefer a later take on Christmas, try the modern classic, Elf, at the Lafayette Hotel’s free 6:30 p.m.”Film and Float” event on Sunday. There will be cookie decorating too – and hopefully some very warm beverages if you’re a hearty enough soul to enjoy the float part of the gig in this weather.

It’s the concluding weekend of the “Enchanted Village” in Spring Valley, which opens up Noah Homes on Campo Road. More than three acres of holiday lights will be on display, along with music, decorations, and treats. There’s even a sled run with real snow. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Admission costs $10 for youngsters and $15 for adults, while benefitting the facility, a home for adults with developmental disabilities.

It’s also the last chance this weekend to see a modern spin on the Mexican tradition of La Pastorela. “Pastorela 2.0” by the new troupe, Tuyo Theatre, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $17 for the shows at San Diego State University’s Don Powell Theatre.

Finally, music can make the spirit soar during the festive season, especially if it’s the majestic “Messiah.”

There’s three chances to hear Handel’s masterpiece performed by the Bach Collegium this weekend, in the city, and along the North Coast. The musicians take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Mission Valley, at 5 p.m. Saturday at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff and at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Conrad in La Jolla. Admission starts at $35.

– Staff reports

San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 20-22 – Candles and Cookies was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: