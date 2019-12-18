Bach Collegium’s Acclaimed Annual Performances of ‘Messiah’ Return This Weekend

Share This Article:

The popular annual performances of Handel’s monumental “Messiah” by the Bach Collegium San Diego are scheduled for this weekend in Mission Valley, Cardiff and La Jolla.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

George Frideric Handel composed “Messiah” in 1741 with a text by Charles Jennens that was compiled from the King James Bible and the version of the Psalms included with the Book of Common Prayer. The oratorio has become a classic of Western music.

The San Diego performances, delivered by a dynamic cast of musicians under artistic director Ruben Valenzuela, have been praised as among the most compelling interpretations of the beloved work.

“This year’s Messiah will feature a re-imagining of several solo assignments in keeping with Handel’s own practice of arranging and customizing arias for particular singers at particular times,” said Valenzuela.

The principal soloists this year will be Molly Quinn, soprano; Véronique Filloux, soprano; Angela Young Smucker, mezzo-soprano; Jay Carter, countertenor; David Kurtenbach, tenor; James Onstad, tenor; and David Tinervia, bass.

The three San Diego performances are:

Friday, Dec. 20 — 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of San Diego, 2111 Camino del Rio South, Mission Valley

— 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of San Diego, 2111 Camino del Rio South, Mission Valley Saturday, Dec. 21 — 5 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff-by-the-Sea

— 5 p.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff-by-the-Sea Sunday, Dec. 22 — 7:30 p.m. at The Conrad, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla

General admission tickets are $35 with discounts for seniors and students. Tickets are available online.

Bach Collegium San Diego is the Ensemble in Residence at All Souls’ Episcopal Church in Point Loma.

Bach Collegium’s Acclaimed Annual Performances of ‘Messiah’ Return This Weekend was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: