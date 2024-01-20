The safe sleeping area on the O Lot near Balboa Park. Photo credit: Courtesy, CIty of San Diego

San Diego County public health officials on Saturday were investigating the cause of an illness that struck an estimated 30 people at a Safe Sleeping site.

The city of San Diego received reports of the ailment, which caused gastrointestinal symptoms for some of those at the O Lot camping site, on Friday. The county Department of Environmental Health and Quality and Public Health Services responded.

Four staff members of the nonprofit provider Dreams for Change also reported symptoms.

There are approximately 370 residents staying in 320 tents at O Lot, near the Balboa Park Activity Center. As a precaution, intakes have been paused while the investigation is ongoing.

The city is taking immediate action to protect residents, following guidance from the county. The actions include:

Ongoing sanitation of shared spaces and common areas, including transportation shuttles.

Placing residents experiencing symptoms in isolation.

Increasing janitorial services.

Adding bathroom and handwashing facilities.

Providing bottled water to residents.

There are no reports of illness at the city’s second Safe Sleeping site, at 20th & B streets. The program offers safe, legal camping space as an alternative for people who lack shelter.