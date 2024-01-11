Oysters. Photo credit: Yung-pin Pao from Pixabay

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency linked 41 confirmed and probable cases of norovirus illness to raw oysters imported from a specific harvest in Northwest Mexico, officials announced Thursday.

According to the agency, the cases began in mid-December when people dined on raw oysters from Sonora.

The oysters have been available through restaurants and wholesale locations. The county is asking those who purchased “Rocky Point oysters” packed by GOLPAC, located in Bahia Salina, not to eat or serve them until an investigation of the outbreak is complete.

Cases to date have been tied to oysters served at three locations of The Fish Shop – in Pacific Beach, Point Loma and Encinitas – and the Carlsbad Aquafarm. Other locations may emerge during this investigation.

The illnesses have been caused by norovirus, the leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea among people of all ages in the U.S., according to a statement from the county.

The people who got sick reported eating raw oysters a day or two in advance of symptoms. The victims range in age from 12 to 83 years old. Symptoms included nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. None of the illnesses required hospitalization.

“The county recommends that people ask where oysters were harvested when eating out or getting food from wholesale locations to avoid consuming Rocky Point oysters from Bahia Salina, Sonora, Mexico,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer.

She addd that it’s important for anyone who is sick to seek medical care. She also said those with the ailment should wash their hands, as well as those who live with them, to avoid contaminating surfaces and foods that could further spread the infection.

Several household members, including children, who did not eat the oysters have subsequently become ill, likely due to spread within the home, county officials said.

People infected with norovirus generally develop nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever and body aches 12 to 48 hours after consuming contaminated foods. The illness typically lasts for 1-3 days.

The vomiting and diarrhea can lead to dehydration requiring medical attention, especially in young children, older adults and people with other illnesses.

The county is working with the California Department of Public Health, including the Shellfish Program, to continue investigating illnesses associated with oysters.

To report illness to the county after dining out or purchasing from wholesale food locations, call 858-505-6814, or email fhdepi@sdcounty.ca.gov.

– City News Service