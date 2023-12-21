A doctor puts out syringes with the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic for youths aged 12 or older. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

With rapidly rising cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV, San Diego County Health and Human Services officials are urging residents to get vaccinated and tested.

The department says that vaccinations remain the best protection against COVID-19

and the flu and are widely available at local pharmacies or through medical providers. Vaccines are also available at county public health clinics.

“Staying current on your vaccines is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from getting sick,” said county Public Health Officer Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H. “It’s not too late to get your COVID-19 and flu vaccines as these viruses have not yet peaked this season.”

Doctors can prescribe medications to help people from getting severely sick, especially older adults or people with underlying medical conditions.

Everyone 6 months and older is eligible for the updated COVID-19 vaccine regardless of prior vaccination history, as long as it has been two months since the last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

The flu vaccine is recommended annually for everyone 6 months and older, especially people at higher risk for getting seriously ill, including young children, older adults, pregnant women and those with certain health conditions.

RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus is a common respiratory virus that can cause grave illness in young children and older adults with preconditions. Pregnant people and those 60-plus should ask their doctor if the RSV vaccine is right for them.

Other precautions to protect against getting sick:

Clean hands thoroughly and often

Stay away from sick people

Cover coughs and sneezes

Wear facial covering especially in crowded indoor settings, and

Regularly clean commonly touched surfaces.

– City News Service