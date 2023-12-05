McGrath Family Foundation President Laurie McGrath signs a beam at the topping out ceremony for the new outpatient pavilion. Photo via @carrie_byington X

The San Diego-based McGrath Family Foundation has pledged $25 million to support the new outpatient pavilion at UC San Diego Health — Hillcrest Medical Campus, slated to open in 2025, it was announced Tuesday.

In recognition of the gift, the facility will be named the McGrath Family Foundation Outpatient Pavilion.

“UCSD Health has entered a period of significant expansion to increase access to the region’s No. 1 health care provider,” said UCSD Health CEO Patty Maysent. “The McGrath Family Foundation’s investment into one of the region’s most cherished community assets will leave an indelible mark on our city, positively impacting the health and wellness of San Diegans for decades to come.”

The six-floor, 250,000-square-foot facility will house specialty clinical programs, including oncology, neurosurgery, urology, ear nose and throat, and orthopedics, as well as outpatient surgery operating rooms, endoscopy procedure rooms, advanced imaging, infusion and radiation oncology, a statement from the university health system reads.

The facility will also offer new space for multi-specialty cancer clinics and infusion centers.

“We value the outstanding medical services that UCSD provides to the community,” said Laurie McGrath, president of the McGrath Family Foundation.

“We are very excited to be a part of the revitalization of the UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest, which we know will benefit patients and their families throughout the region.”

According to the university, the pavilion is part of phase one of the $3+ billion UCSD Hillcrest Redevelopment Project. A new parking structure, planned to open in spring 2024, is also part of phase one.

“Sparked by the necessity to comply with the state’s updated seismic requirements for hospitals, the Hillcrest Redevelopment Project is expected to continue over the next 10 to 15 years and will include replacement of the current hospital with a new state-of-the-art facility,” the UCSD statement reads.

Laurie McGrath’s father, the late Bill McGrath, was one of the largest general engineering contractors in Southern California. Laurie and her mother, Carlee McGrath, established the McGrath Family Foundation in 1986.

“Carlee, who passed away earlier this year after suffering a stroke in 2016, was instrumental in the growth of the foundation with her passionate advocacy for animal causes,” a statement from the foundation reads.

City News Service contributed to this article.