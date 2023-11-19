An Imperial Beach lifeguard places a beach closure notice. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A general rain advisory has been lifted for the coastal waters of San Diego County, but a handful of water contact closures remain after last week’s rain, health officials said Sunday.

The rain advisory was issued due to contamination by urban runoff, and applied to the area of San Onofre State Beach south to Border Field, including Mission Bay and San Diego Bay, according to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue

Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar

Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge

Additionally, water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

Mission Bay, North Cove

La Jolla, Cove Beachline

La Jolla, Children’s Pool

La Jolla, Avenida De La Playa

Tourmaline Surf Park, Pacific Beach

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

City News Service contributed to this article.