A warning sign for contaminated beach water in San Diego County. File photo

San Diego health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Saturday for county beaches.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

— Imperial Beach Shorelines from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue;

— Silver Strand Shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar; and

— Tijuana Slough Shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

A general rain advisory has been issued due to contamination by urban runoff following rain. Swimmers, surfers and other ocean users are warned that levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff.

Activities such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided for 72 hours following rain. The advisory for urban runoff contamination applies to beaches from San Onofre State Beach south to Border Field, including Mission Bay and San Diego Bay.

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

–City News Service