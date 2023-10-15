Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (pink) infected with a variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (UK B.1.1.7; gold), isolated from a patient sample. Courtesy NIAID

Health officials reported Sunday that Point Loma has reached the highest concentration of COVID-19 viral load in local wastewater since August 2022.

According to the San Diego Epidemiology and Research for COVID Health Alliance, a partnership between Scripps Research and UC San Diego, scientists measure concentration of the virus at the Point Loma, Encina and South Bay wastewater treatment plants to understand how the virus is evolving and being transmitted.

Fragments of SARS-CoV-2 RNA are shed in urine and stool and can serve as an early indicator of changes in COVID-19 cases in the community.

San Diego County’s overall coronavirus case and death rate have been holding steady, with the latest 7-day average rolling case rate at 3.6 people per 100,000, according to San Diego County’s Health and Human Services agency.

The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals is 144, down from more than 200 in September, according to state figures.

More information on COVID-19 and vaccinations in San Diego County can be found online.

– City News Service