“Getting to Zero” app in Apple App Store. Photo credit: Screen shot.

San Diego County has a new free app to help residents find HIV resources from testing locations to treatment providers.

The Getting to Zero mobile app, launched by county Public Health Services in collaboration with 2-1-1 San Diego, is designed to increase access to HIV-, STD- and hepatitis-related information.

The app is intended to help anyone living with HIV or at-risk of contracting HIV and organizations and people working in HIV-related fields.

People using the app can search for service providers based on their location or needs. The app also can provide information about transportation routes and other available services and resources. It is available in multiple languages.

The Getting to Zero app is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The app is part of the Getting to Zero Initiative adopted by the county Board of Supervisors in March 2016.

The initiative focuses on ensuring HIV testing is widely available and providing access to treatment and supportive services.

A new Getting to Zero Resource Guide is also available online and in print versions in English and Spanish. It has information about existing HIV resources, including HIV support, prevention, care and treatment.

In addition, the guide has information on how to access essential services for food, housing and transportation, as well as resources for behavioral and emotional health.

For more information, contact the county at (619) 293-4700 or send an email.