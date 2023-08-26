Updated map of area affected by boil water alter. Courtesy California American Water

California American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for its San Diego County district, covering the South Bay and parts of San Diego.

As of 4:36 p.m., customers can consume and use their tap water normally after days of extensive testing showed no sign of contamination, the agency said in a news release.

California American Water on Thursday issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Imperial Beach, Coronado (along the Silver Strand south of Fiddlers Cove) and in portions of San Diego and Chula Vista due to a positive E. Coli result found in one of its drinking water samples.

The agency, in conjunction with the Division of Drinking Water, part of the State Water Resources Control Board, made the determination that the water in these communities is safe to drink again.

California American Water also offered customers tips on what to do now that the advisory has been lifted:

Flush the plumbing in buildings or homes by running all cold-water faucets for at least five minutes each.

Discard ice from ice makers and replace it.

Healthcare facilities should take the steps in CDC’s recommended guidelines here.

Commercial customers with food preparation facilities including restaurants, markets and hotels can find additional information about re-opening on the San Diego County Environmental Health and Quality’s website.

In its release, California American Water apologized “for any inconvenience” and thanked staff and local organizations that worked on water quality testing, customer and community communications, while also distributing bottled water to affected customers.