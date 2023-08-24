Map shows the area affected by E. Coli contamination. Courtesy California American Water

California American Water on Thursday issued a “boil water” order for its customers in Imperial Beach and parts of Coronado, San Diego and Chula Vista after the E. Coli bacteria was found in the supply.

The company said customers should boil tap water or use bottled water for the next 24 to 48 hours.

“Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice,” the company said in an alert issued at 8 p.m.

The affected area includes the Silver Strand south of Fiddler’s Cover, all of Imperial Beach, eastern Chula Vista and parts San Diego, including the Nestor and Otay neighborhoods..

A spokesman for the company could not immediately be reached for comment. However, media reports suggested the contamination was due to runoff from Tropical Storm Hilary.

In addition to boiling water, customers were asked to immediately discontinue any non-essential water use, including all outdoor irrigation.

The company, which is part of New Jersey-based American Water, is offering one free case of water bottles per household affected at its office at 1025 Palm Avenue in Imperial Beach.

San Diego County officials said they are working with impacted healthcare facilities and restaurants to help safeguard the public’s health and safety.