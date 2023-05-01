A stethoscope and laptop computer. Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

The Conrad Prebys Foundation Monday launched the $10 million Strengthening Health Access, Resources, and Excellence Initiative, intended to provide two-year grants of up to $250,000 per year to health clinics that serve communities with low socio-economic status.

According to foundation leadership, the SHARE Initiative’s goal is to ensure that “excellent, culturally competent healthcare is accessible to and in underserved communities,” such as Indigenous, immigrant and border resident communities. Recipients can use the funding in whatever way they think will be most effective for their organizations and for the communities they serve.

“San Diego is rightly known for its outstanding medical facilities, but the health of too many of our neighbors is still being harmed by lack of access to the quality healthcare they deserve, including care that is responsive to the needs of their cultures and communities,” said Grant Oliphant, CEO of The Conrad Prebys Foundation. “With the SHARE Initiative, our goal is to extend the reach of excellent community clinics and the care they provide into the communities that need them most.”

Health outcomes in San Diego are strongly correlated to income, racial identity and geographic location. Those with lower income are more than twice as likely to suffer from a disease or illness — ranging from acute to chronic — than someone with a high socio-economic status, according to a foundation statement.

“The SHARE initiative will help medical providers who are deeply connected to their community to determine the best use of funds to expand access to quality care,” said Kaberi Banerjee Murthy, chief impact officer of The Conrad Prebys Foundation. “We trust the wisdom of community clinics to make the best decisions to meet the needs of the people they serve.”

“The intention here is to help these local providers retain or increase staff, stay open for longer hours, invest in internal infrastructure and establish mobile services or partnerships to increase access and quality of services,” she said.

The following types of organizations are encouraged to apply: community health centers or other federally qualified health centers, organizations that function similarly to Health Centers, rural health clinics, migrant health clinics and free clinics providing primary care and/or services related to healthcare in San Diego County.

For further information or to access the application process, visit www.prebysfdn.org/shareinitiative.

City News Service contributed to this article.