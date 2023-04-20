The Narcan brand of naloxone, the drug to counter opioid overdoses, in a vending machine. Photo credit: Screen shot, countysandiego, via YouTube

The Pala Band of Mission Indians has installed what the tribe says is the first naloxone vending machine ever placed on tribal lands in the U.S., officials announced Thursday.

The tribe has partnered with the Harm Reduction Coalition of San Diego to have the machine put in place at the Pala Fire Department, where free naloxone kits and fentanyl test strips are also available.

Robert Smith, chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians said 16 members of the tribe have died from opioid-related deaths.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Harm Reduction Coalition of San Diego to provide vital education and resources to stop these deaths, he said. “Through this program, we know we will save lives and secure a better future for everyone.”

The machine, funded through San Diego County’s Naloxone Distribution Program, is among several being installed throughout the county.

The first naloxone vending machine in the county was installed earlier this year at McAlister South Bay Regional Recovery Center in Chula Vista. County officials say about a dozen others are expected to be installed by the end of the year.

Tara Stamos-Buesig, founder and CEO of the coalition, said, “By forming strategic partnerships between harm reduction community organizations and tribal governments, I believe we are on the right path to significantly help one of the most affected populations for opioid overdose.”

– City News Service