A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals fell by eight to 129, according to the latest state numbers released Saturday.

Of those patients, 23 were being treated in intensive care, an increase of nine from the day before. There were 223 available ICU beds, a decrease of 109 from Friday.

This week, the county’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 694 new COVID cases and six additional deaths linked to the virus. That brings the cumulative totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 990,500 cases and 5,835 deaths, the agency said.

A majority of people who die with COVID-19 are elderly or have an underlying health condition such as diabetes, heart disease or hypertension.

The county releases its weekly COVID numbers on Thursdays.

— City News Service