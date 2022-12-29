FILE PHOTO: Test tube labelled “COVID-19 Omicron variant test positive” is seen in this photo taken Jan. 15, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

San Diego County public health officials continue to urge residents to seek vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19 as numbers remain elevated.

In the past week, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported 15 additional COVID deaths and 4,537 new infections – compared to 4,764 the week prior.

The new numbers increased the county’s pandemic totals to 962,312 cases and 5,641 deaths.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID in the county stands at 456, an increase of 11 patients, according to the latest state data.

Of those patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 48 were being treated in intensive care.

Flu numbers are on a downward trend, though, with two additional deaths and 906 cases reported in the past week. That compares to seven deaths and 1,141 cases from the previous week.

The county’s cumulative total increased to 29 deaths and 19,372 infections for the season.

“Start the new year off right and protect yourself and others from COVID-19 and seasonal illnesses,” said Dr. Wilma J. Wooten, county public health officer. “Make a New Year’s resolution to stay healthy, get updated on your vaccines and avoid gatherings if you are ill.”

Wooten reminded San Diegans to be particularly cautious over the winter months during indoor gatherings, by masking, washing hands often and home testing.

COVID-19 vaccines, including bivalent boosters, and flu vaccines are widely available at local medical providers and pharmacies. Officials also will be offering vaccinations throughout the holidays at county sites.

– City News Service