Photo via @CalAging Twitter

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency on Thursday reported 4,764 new COVID-19 cases, a number almost identical to the count recorded the prior week.

The recent total, collected through Monday, slipped by just 57 cases from the 4,821 reported through Dec. 12. Those numbers fell more sharply following the significant Thanksgiving spike that officials had expected and have continued warning of as families and loved ones gather to celebrate the season.

The counts this month remain elevated as compared to the week before Thanksgiving, when 3,455 new infections were recorded.

Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., warned residents that as January approaches, it’s “the month historically when we’ve had our highest peak number of cases. So please take advantage and complete your vaccinations to protect yourself, your family, and others.”

County officials report that through this week, 80.5% of eligible San Diegans have received their two-shot primary vaccinations and 60.8% have received the primary vaccinations and a booster.

They also report that one in five, 20%, of all eligible San Diego residents 5 years and older, have received the new bivalent booster. Among that latter group, 40% of people 65 years of age and older have stepped up.

With the new numbers, the total cases in San Diego County rose to 957,586. The county also announced 18 more COVID deaths, placing the pandemic toll over nearly three years at 5,626.

On the flu front, cases fell to 1,141 from the 1,603 new lab-confirmed cases reported the prior week. Seven more local residents died of the flu, for a total of 27 this season.

One of the fatalities had received a flu shot this season. Six had not.